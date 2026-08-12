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State regulators to hold public hearing on North Carolina Weatherization Assistance Program next week
If you’re struggling with high electrical bills, the problem might be how your home uses electricity.
The North Carolina Weatherization Assistance Program upgrades homes to help them conserve energy. That includes replacing insulation, sealing windows and doors and repairing heating and cooling systems. State regulators are hosting a public hearing Monday on next year’s plan to weatherize low-income homes.
The hearing is at 1 p.m. Monday at DEQ’s Green Square Office. Participate virtually here. State regulators are accepting comments on the plan until Wednesday, August 19. Email comments to seo.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov, with “2026 Weatherization Comment” in the subject line.