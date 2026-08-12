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Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

State regulators to hold public hearing on North Carolina Weatherization Assistance Program next week

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published August 12, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
North Carolina's Weatherization Assistance Program provides new air conditioning units, new windows, and even new heating units for free to low-income households.
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North Carolina's Weatherization Assistance Program provides new air conditioning units, new windows, and even new heating units for free to low-income households.

If you’re struggling with high electrical bills, the problem might be how your home uses electricity.

The North Carolina Weatherization Assistance Program upgrades homes to help them conserve energy. That includes replacing insulation, sealing windows and doors and repairing heating and cooling systems. State regulators are hosting a public hearing Monday on next year’s plan to weatherize low-income homes.

The hearing is at 1 p.m. Monday at DEQ’s Green Square Office. Participate virtually here. State regulators are accepting comments on the plan until Wednesday, August 19. Email comments to seo.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov, with “2026 Weatherization Comment” in the subject line. 
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Energy & Environment Climate ChangeEnvironment
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner