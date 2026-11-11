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Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Charlotte data center could get backup power from 242 diesel generators

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published November 11, 2026 at 2:25 PM EST
Servers.
Pixabay
Servers.

Charlotte has a moratorium on new data centers, but it doesn’t apply to some huge projects that are already underway. A proposed Mecklenburg County air quality permit would allow Digital Realty to run 242 diesel-powered generators to power its hyperscale data center on Moores Chapel Road during blackouts.

The diesel generators would total 726 megawatts and rival the output of some utility-scale power plants.

Charlotte City Council approved the data center before the city enacted its moratorium. Digital Realty bought the land two years ago. Charlotte City Council approved the company’s rezoning request last year with little fanfare — only Councilmember LaWana Mayfield voted in opposition.

The permit would allow the generators to emit over 100 tons of air pollution annually, including smog, carbon monoxide and other hazardous air pollutants. Regulators have yet to make a decision.

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Energy & Environment EnvironmentClimate Change
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner