Trees and roadside billboards exist in competition: Billboard owners want their signs to be seen, while trees want to grow as tall and wide as possible. For the last few rounds, billboards in North Carolina have won.

A 2024 law made it easier for billboard companies to cut down trees along bigger swaths of land in North Carolina’s public rights-of-way. And over the summer, state legislators raised the permitting fee from $200 to $400 for tree removals, but removed a fee based on trunk size, making it cheaper for companies to remove older, larger trees.

Now, some Mecklenburg County residents and business owners are learning that these billboards are close to their backyards — and that they have no recourse when the trees that have long screened them are cut down.

Liz Alls bought a home in Enderly Park with her husband and two kids earlier this year. In October, Adams cleared much of the woods behind her home that had separated her from Interstate 85.

“If we were looking at the house and they had already done that, I think it would have definitely weighed on our decision to pick the house,” Alls said.

Zachary Turner / WFAE Adams Outdoor Advertising cleared most of the forested buffer between Liz Alls house and Interstate 85 to improve visibility for a Blumenthal Arts ad.

WFAE requested a list of all the outdoor advertising vegetation management permits issued from June 1, 2026, through Oct. 26.

The results show that since the start of June, NCDOT has issued over 150 of the new permits to about a dozen billboard companies statewide. Outdoor advertiser Lamar received the most — 66 permits — across its multi-county territory.

NCDOT issued more permits in Mecklenburg County than anywhere else, nearly all of which went to Adams Outdoor Advertising.

Where have these permits been issued in Mecklenburg County

Flowers and other gardening projects fill Alls' fenced-in yard. Toys dot the patio. It is a well-used backyard, and now, Alls can clearly see — and hear — cars driving down the Interstate.

“Since they cleared it, it's definitely been way louder,” Alls said.

She pointed to a truck rental, visible across lanes of traffic.

“In the morning, the trucks line up, and their lights shine into the windows, which we didn't know before,” Alls said. Even in the winter, when the leaves were down, a thick mat of vegetation formed a wall between her and the businesses across the interstate. Now that’s gone.

WFAE compared records obtained through a public records request with a list provided by state Sen. Caleb Theodros, who represents part of Charlotte. In total, Adams had received 37 permits along state roads in Mecklenburg County. Most permits were for locations in west Charlotte, in districts represented by City Council members Malcolm Graham and Joi Mayo and County Commissioner Vilma Leake.

Undercurrent Coffee owner Todd Huber was blindsided recently when contractors removed the buffer between his Plaza Midwood business and Independence Boulevard. Two weeks later, he says he’s still grappling with the change.

“To sit out there in the chilly weather, just looking out over the highway and hearing the cars, it just feels different,” Huber said. “It feels cold.”

He described the forested buffer as a “security blanket” the community didn’t realize it was using. Now that it’s gone, Huber says his customers have noticed it, too.

“The community is still here; our guests still come every day,” Huber said. “But our outside area is being severely underutilized.”

Huber made a point to say he wasn’t against development in the neighborhood. He hopes that others will have more success talking with Adams before they lose the trees that separate them from the highway.

In a statement to WFAE, billboard owner Adams said it follows all of the applicable rules and regulations. The company said its vegetation removal is limited to the 500-foot zone state law allows.

"We have been, and remain, open to constructive discussion on the matter," Adams said in its statement.

WFAE asked Huber if he'd heard anything from Adams after calling and texting.

"Not a single thing," Huber said.