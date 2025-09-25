© 2025 WFAE

VIDEO: Trump and scientists disagree on Tylenol and autism. Who do Americans believe?

By NPR Staff
Published September 25, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT

Americans are receiving medical guidance from President Trump and top health officials like Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that runs counter to mainstream medicine. For example, this week Trump linked Tylenol to autism despite little medical evidence. How are Americans meant to make important decisions about their health at this confusing moment? NPR's food and health correspondent Allison Aubrey discusses it with Consider This host Juana Summers.

