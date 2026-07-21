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Charlotte hosting summit on brain injury recovery and advocacy

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published July 21, 2026 at 5:55 PM EDT
Charlotte summit to support community members and others in overcoming those challenges that arise from a brain injury.
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Charlotte summit to support community members and others in overcoming those challenges that arise from a brain injury.

Supporting someone living with a brain injury or mental illness can be challenging, but an upcoming Charlotte convention aims to connect caregivers and patients with resources and support.

The Brain Summit 2026, taking place at Northeastern University’s Charlotte campus on July 29, will bring together doctors, stroke survivors and neuro speech specialists.

Summit organizerLynne Becker said education and awareness are critical because many people do not realize how brain injuries and strokes can affect their mental and emotional well-being.

“People don't necessarily know that the new stress that they're experiencing is probably related to that head injury or to that stroke,” Becker said.

The summit will also feature representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who will provide guidance and resources for people dealing with brain injuries and mental health challenges. In the United States, an estimated 1 in 5 adults lives with a mental illness.

“The goal is to not just instill hope, but to get them to start tracking and understanding their symptoms and conditions,” Becker said.

The Brain Summit is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, at Northeastern University, in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Back to Independence Rehab in Charlotte recently launched a “Stroke Survivor” exercise class focused on improving blood pressure, mobility and flexibility.
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Elvis Menayese

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Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese