© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg names new child and family services director amid scrutiny of abuse cases

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 27, 2026 at 3:23 PM EDT

Mecklenburg County has named a new director of its Child, Family and Adult Services Department as the agency faces continued scrutiny over its handling of child abuse cases.

County Manager Mike Bryant told commissioners Tuesday that Dr. Aram Perry will take over the department. Perry currently serves as deputy director of a similar agency in Illinois.

Bryant said Perry brings extensive experience with child welfare systems.

“He and his wife, Cecilie Perry, previously served as therapeutic foster parents in the state of Florida and are the proud parents of five children, three of whom were adopted through the Florida child welfare system,” Bryant said.

Mecklenburg County’s child protection services division has been operating under a corrective action plan since the death of 6-year-old Dominique Moody.

Dominique was found dead after numerous reports from concerned individuals who had alerted the county that she was being abused.
Health
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports