Mecklenburg names new child and family services director amid scrutiny of abuse cases

Mecklenburg County has named a new director of its Child, Family and Adult Services Department as the agency faces continued scrutiny over its handling of child abuse cases.

County Manager Mike Bryant told commissioners Tuesday that Dr. Aram Perry will take over the department. Perry currently serves as deputy director of a similar agency in Illinois.

Bryant said Perry brings extensive experience with child welfare systems.

“He and his wife, Cecilie Perry, previously served as therapeutic foster parents in the state of Florida and are the proud parents of five children, three of whom were adopted through the Florida child welfare system,” Bryant said.

Mecklenburg County’s child protection services division has been operating under a corrective action plan since the death of 6-year-old Dominique Moody.

Dominique was found dead after numerous reports from concerned individuals who had alerted the county that she was being abused.