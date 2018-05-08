New Mix: Childish Gambino, Mike Lindsay And Laura Marling As LUMP, More

In the days since Chidlish Gambino debuted a new song on Saturday Night Live – as well as a shocking video online – fans and music critics have been trying to unspool what it all means. On this week's show, NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael joins us to try to make sense of "This Is America" and to explain why people will be dissecting both the song and video for months.

Also on the program: Pure pop joy from the Portland, Ore., band Ages And Ages; the guitar-and-pop bedroom project of Brooklyn-based artist pronoun; and Car Seat Headrest gives guitar rock a jolt of new life on the song "My Boy (Twin Fantasy)."

All that plus the soaring, multi-layered anthems of Cautious Clay; dance-pop looper and beat-maker Alice Ivy; and a new collaboration between Mike Lindsay of the band Tunng and singer Laura Marling that they call LUMP.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.