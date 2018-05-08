© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

New Mix: Childish Gambino, Mike Lindsay And Laura Marling As LUMP, More

By Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
Published May 8, 2018 at 1:23 PM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay of LUMP, Will Toledo of Car Seat Headrest, Childish Gambino, Ages And Ages
Clockwise from upper left: Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay of LUMP, Will Toledo of Car Seat Headrest, Childish Gambino, Ages And Ages

In the days since Chidlish Gambino debuted a new song on Saturday Night Live – as well as a shocking video online – fans and music critics have been trying to unspool what it all means. On this week's show, NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael joins us to try to make sense of "This Is America" and to explain why people will be dissecting both the song and video for months.

Also on the program: Pure pop joy from the Portland, Ore., band Ages And Ages; the guitar-and-pop bedroom project of Brooklyn-based artist pronoun; and Car Seat Headrest gives guitar rock a jolt of new life on the song "My Boy (Twin Fantasy)."

All that plus the soaring, multi-layered anthems of Cautious Clay; dance-pop looper and beat-maker Alice Ivy; and a new collaboration between Mike Lindsay of the band Tunng and singer Laura Marling that they call LUMP.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen