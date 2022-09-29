LIVE UPDATES
Live Blog: Hurricane Ian headed for the Carolinas
The latest news on Hurricane Ian. Check here for updates as the storm impacts the Carolinas.
Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm with sustained winds over 150 mph, made landfall in southwest Florida on the continental U.S. Wednesday. After crossing Florida, Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center reported Thursday at 5 p.m. that the storm had regained hurricane strength and was approaching Georgia and the Carolinas.