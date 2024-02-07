LIVE UPDATES
NEWS UPDATES FOR FEBRUARY 2024
Latest news headlines updated throughout the day by WFAE journalists.
Gaston County seeks help identifying body
Gaston County Police are asking for help in identifying the body of a man found along Highway 321 just north of Dallas on Tuesday. In a press release, police say the man was found on the northbound side of the highway near Ratchford Drive just after 4 pm. He’s estimated to be in his mid-50s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with graying hair and a small mustache and goatee with a pre-existing injury to his lower left leg. Anyone with information is asked to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.
Union County moves to ban fluoride in water
Union County commissioners are set to prohibit fluoride in the county’s water system.
WSOC-TV reports the move would only apply to water treatment plants and systems that Union County owns and operates, like the Yadkin River Water Treatment plant, which is expected to come online in the next few months. It would not apply to systems Union County doesn’t have complete control over, including the Catawba River Water Supply Project, which is used by two-thirds of county residents.
Despite the testimony of medical professionals, a group of concerned residents asked county commissioners to go against the science.
Since Monday night’s vote wasn’t unanimous, commissioners will have to vote again at the next meeting in two weeks.
Mecklenburg County gets the go-ahead to issue $2.5 billion in CMS bonds
The N.C. Local Government Commission voted Tuesday afternoon to approve Mecklenburg County issuing $2.5 billion worth of bonds for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools projects.
The Commission gives the final go-ahead for local governments to sell bonds. Mecklenburg voters approved the school bonds last year. It's the largest bond issue in state history.
CMS plans to use the bonds to fund 30 school facility renovation, expansion, and replacement projects.
To repay the bonds, Mecklenburg County will have to increase property taxes in the coming years.
Charlotte Hornets' losing streak rolls on
The Charlotte Hornets losing streak moved to eight games Monday night after a 124-118 loss to the L.A. Lakers. Charlotte battled back from 21 points down in the second half but came up short despite a career-high 41 points from Miles Bridges, who’s been the subject of trade rumors for weeks. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday.
"Just worry about our next game," Bridges said after the game. "If you’re worried about outside noise, it’s going cloud our game, you know, and we're doing our best to, to, to get a win, you know, we're trying to be competitive and everybody's locked in, man. It's just like coach said, we're just kind of underhanded right now, but that's no excuse, you know, everybody's coming in, coming in ready to play. We're all NBA players so we've got to come and compete every night."
The Hornets will wrap up their homestand Wednesday night against Toronto. The team is 10-39.