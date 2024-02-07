NEWS UPDATES FOR FEBRUARY 2024

Union County commissioners are set to prohibit fluoride in the county’s water system.

WSOC-TV reports the move would only apply to water treatment plants and systems that Union County owns and operates, like the Yadkin River Water Treatment plant, which is expected to come online in the next few months. It would not apply to systems Union County doesn’t have complete control over, including the Catawba River Water Supply Project, which is used by two-thirds of county residents.

Despite the testimony of medical professionals, a group of concerned residents asked county commissioners to go against the science.

Since Monday night’s vote wasn’t unanimous, commissioners will have to vote again at the next meeting in two weeks.