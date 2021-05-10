Mecklenburg Budget Has $2.5M To Help Salvation Army Purchase Hotel

Mecklenburg County's proposed budget for the new fiscal year includes $12 million for a variety of housing and homelessness programs. That includes $2.5 million to help the Salvation Army buy a hotel and convert it into a homeless shelter.

The money in County Manager Dena Diorio's proposed 2021-22 budget would match a $2.5 million grant by the city of Charlotte last month . Diorio also wants to give the Salvation Army $512,000 for operating expenses at the new shelter.

"Homelessness in our community is not something that can be solved by one organization or government entity. It is a collaborative effort, requiring us all to work together to solve our community’s most complicated challenges," the Salvation Army said in a statement.

The Salvation Army has not yet announced the hotel's location.

Diorio's budget also has $7 million for rental subsidies and $1.6 million to expand the MeckHome rapid re-housing program for homeless residents. There's also money for home repairs and for supportive services for homeless residents.

The proposed budget would not raise property taxes. It's scheduled for a public hearing Wednesday. Commissioners will vote on the budget June 1.

Proposed County Funding

Here's a detailed list of housing-related money in the county manager's proposed 2021-22 budget:

$7 million to support annual rental subsidy funding. This includes $1.6 million to expand the MeckHome Program.

$1 million to continue funding for the Habitat for Humanity Critical Home Repair Program.

$2.5 million to match city funding to support the purchase of a shelter/hotel by the Salvation Army.

$512,000 for the Salvation Army Family Shelter operating support.

$750,000 to support start-up cost for The Relatives new on-ramp center.

$250,000 to baseline funding for the HOMES Program. The program was successfully piloted this year, and helps low- to moderate-income Mecklenburg County homeowners keep their homes by providing financial assistance.

$530,000 for supportive services for those experiencing chronic homelessness. Includes Roof Above, Hillrock Estates and, McCreesh Place.

$82,000 to create a new real estate coordinator position to support the Elder Response and Habitat for Humanity Critical Home Repair programs.