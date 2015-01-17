Not My Job: Dame Edna Everage Gets Quizzed On Farewell Tours

Housewife and superstar Dame Edna Everage is the creation of Australian comedian Barry Humphries. Blazing out of Moonee Ponds, a Melbourne suburb, Dame Edna has conquered stage, screen, television, bookshops and more over the last 60 years.

She's just launched her farewell tour across the U.S. this weekend, so we've invited her to play a game called "I won't be back!" Three questions about other farewell tours, taken from the Rolling Stone article 10 'Farewell' Tours That Didn't Stick.

