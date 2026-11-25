When Beth McBride’s son was fatally struck by a drunk driver in Montana on the night of his 21st birthday, she and her daughter took action.

Now, their nonprofit Bar Fairies is a movement of volunteers who head out to bars across America on weekend mornings to leave notes of thanks on the windshields of cars left parked from the night before, presumably after a night of heavy drinking.

On the eve of Thanksgiving, Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan is joined by Carli Seymour and Beth McBride, who have a message for holiday revelers who might be tempted to get behind the wheel Wednesday night, a day dubiously known as “Blackout Wednesday”.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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