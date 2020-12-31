Minding Your Mental Health And Self-Care Needs During The Pandemic

This show originally aired April 23, 2020.

Social distancing has taken its toll. Local and federal guidelines have changed our lifestyles. For what feels like years, we’ve been separated from extended family, friends and coworkers.

Many people are trying to work from home while also helping their kids deal with being cooped up and with online learning. Some have lost their incomes during business closures.

All of this sets the stage for increased stress, anxiety, feelings of a lack of control and depression. It’s the new normal in these abnormal times, and we sit down with local mental health professionals to discuss the realities and figure out how to cope in these trying times.

GUESTS

Dr. Chasity Adams, licensed psychologist in private practice in Charlotte

Dr. Kevin Gyoerkoe, licensed psychologist, director of the Anxiety and OCD Treatment Center in Charlotte

Courtney Diliberto, licensed clinical social worker at University Psychological Associates in Charlotte