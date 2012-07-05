9 a.m. Monday - Friday, 7 p.m. Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. Saturday

Launched in April 1998, Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins has become the region's exclusive forum for the discussion of politics, arts, culture, social issues, literature, human interest, the environment and more. If something is of interest to the Charlotte region, listeners and leaders know the topic is bound to be discussed on Charlotte Talks. Follow along: @CharlotteTalks.