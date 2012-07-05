Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
9 a.m. Monday - Friday, 7 p.m. Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. Saturday
Launched in April 1998, Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins has become the region's exclusive forum for the discussion of politics, arts, culture, social issues, literature, human interest, the environment and more. If something is of interest to the Charlotte region, listeners and leaders know the topic is bound to be discussed on Charlotte Talks. Follow along: @CharlotteTalks.
Charlotte TalksLocal News Roundup: North Carolina Stays In Phase 3; Early Voting Numbers Soar; Trump And Harris VisitOn the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup: We’re staying in Phase 3 because our COVID-19 numbers are rising, leaving music venues and other businesses reeling. Two major candidates come a-calling and the courts rule on absentee ballots.
Charlotte TalksThursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Early voting is surging, and a record-setting number of absentee ballots have been cast. With Election Day less than two weeks away, we get info on everything you need to know to vote in this election from officials across the state.
Charlotte TalksMayor Vi Lyles talks about her ideas to take a comprehensive approach to violent crime as Charlotte's homicide count climbs. We also talk about affordable housing and the election and Charlotte’s response to the pandemic.
Charlotte TalksAs America’s politics become ever more divisive, an unexpected side effect is the rise in extremist hate groups. They’ve garnered national attention from the last presidential debate and have been active in recent protests nationwide. What’s driving this surge and will they last beyond the election?
Charlotte TalksBalancing your kids’ screen time. With remote learning and fewer social activities – time on devices has skyrocketed. How much is too much, and how’s this impacting their mental health? Guest host Erik Spanberg gets some tips from experts.
Charlotte TalksLocal News Roundup: Sex Scandal Hits Senate Race; Mecklenburg COVID-19 Numbers Down; Officials' Mask Habits CriticizedThis week's roundup includes discussion about Charlotte City Council members seen at a bar without masks, the latest on the U.S. Senate race, the Panthers' plans in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and more.
Charlotte TalksInterest in gardening is on the rise as people look for more things they can do from home. Fall planting season is upon us, and indoor plants are always in style. Mike Collins talks with gardening experts.
Charlotte TalksMonday, Oct. 5, 2020How will the president's COVID-19 diagnosis and the widening outbreak in Washington affect the government and the final month of the…
Charlotte TalksCharlotte Talks Local News Roundup: Phase 3 Reopening, CMS Adjusts Return Plan, CMPD Officers ResignFriday, Oct. 2, 2020North Carolina moves to Phase 3 of reopening. The first CMS students begin returning to the classroom. And absentee ballot processing…
Charlotte TalksThursday, Oct. 1, 2020In 1865, nearing the end of the Civil War, thousands of formerly enslaved people were promised 40 acres and, eventually, a mule.…