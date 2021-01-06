SouthBound: Author Ben Montgomery On Oprah's Endorsement, Football Memories, And A Shattering Loss

If you put on the right filter, Ben Montgomery had an amazing 2020.

His fourth book, “A Shot in the Moonlight,” which comes out later this month, was named one of the most anticipated books of 2021 by Oprah Winfrey’s O Magazine. He also landed a new job with the media company Axios, doing a newsletter that will serve the Tampa Bay area of Florida, where he lives.

But it was also a year of profound grief for Montgomery and his family. Bey Montgomery, his youngest child and only son, died in March at age 11 in an accident at their home. I don’t normally tell my guests the questions I’m going to ask them, but I made an exception for Ben. I wanted to make sure he was up for talking about Bey. He was. And I think you’ll find deep meaning in what he says about grief and what comes after.

That comes at the end of our conversation. But first we talk about his book, his life as a college football player, and getting the Oprah seal of approval. Ben is a natural born storyteller.

