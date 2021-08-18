© 2021 WFAE
SouthBound

Maggie Rose On Battling The Nashville Establishment And Finding Her Voice On 'Have A Seat'

Published August 18, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
In the latest SouthBound, we talk to singer Maggie Rose, who used to be called "country singer Maggie Rose.” Even though she’s a regular at the Grand Ole Opry, she’s not really a country singer anymore.

maggie rose mug

She’s been through a lot of changes since she started her career in Nashville as a teenager, backed by one of music’s biggest power brokers. She has struggled with not just her own desire to grow musically, but the country music business’ inclination to put female artists in a box – and a small box at that.

All of it has led to Rose’s new album, “Have a Seat,” which comes out Friday. It’s about accepting different viewpoints, and trying to find the heart beneath the noise. She’s done a series of videos for the album where different versions of herself hash it out around a big table.

After all these years, Maggie Rose is finally figuring out her place at the table.

Show notes

Music in this episode (all by Maggie Rose, links to video)

SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
