SouthBound replay: Anna Sale dives into talking about hard things
This episode of SouthBound is a replay of a conversation I had last year with Anna Sale, host of the amazing podcast “Death, Sex & Money.”
At the time her book “Let’s Talk About Hard Things” was coming out … and now the paperback is coming out in May.
Here's how I introduced the episode last time:
This episode was a little intimidating for me because I’m interviewing one of the best interviewers in the world.
Anna Sale is the host of the podcast “Death, Sex & Money,” which time and again dares to talk about the most uncomfortable parts of being human – and by doing that, makes us feel a little less alone.
Sale has a new book that goes even further into some of those uncomfortable places. It’s called “Let’s Talk About Hard Things.” So Sale and I talked about some hard things. Friendship. Family. How growing up in the South helps define who we are.
I learned some things about who Anna Sale is — and I think you will, too.
Show notes
- The "Death, Sex & Money" home page
- Her book, "Let's Talk About Hard Things"
- A profile of Anna from The New York Times
- Her recent essay on how to talk to people post-COVID-19
Other music in this episode
- Jahzzar, "Talk To Me"
- Blue Dot Sessions, "One Quiet Conversation"