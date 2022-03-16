SouthBound replay: Anna Sale dives into talking about hard things

This episode of SouthBound is a replay of a conversation I had last year with Anna Sale, host of the amazing podcast “Death, Sex & Money.”

Gabriela Hasbun / Courtesy Photo Anna Sale, author of Let's Talk about Hard Things. She's also the creator and host of Death, Sex & Money, the podcast from WNYC Studios .

At the time her book “Let’s Talk About Hard Things” was coming out … and now the paperback is coming out in May.

Here's how I introduced the episode last time:

This episode was a little intimidating for me because I’m interviewing one of the best interviewers in the world.

Anna Sale is the host of the podcast “Death, Sex & Money,” which time and again dares to talk about the most uncomfortable parts of being human – and by doing that, makes us feel a little less alone.

Sale has a new book that goes even further into some of those uncomfortable places. It’s called “Let’s Talk About Hard Things.” So Sale and I talked about some hard things. Friendship. Family. How growing up in the South helps define who we are.

I learned some things about who Anna Sale is — and I think you will, too.

