SouthBound

Sean Dietrich took a winding road to become the famed storyteller 'Sean of the South'

Published October 26, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
Not too many years ago, Sean Dietrich was a middle-school dropout working construction, with vague dreams of a better life.

Sean Dietrich

Now he’s “Sean of the South,” with a huge fanbase of followers who read his online columns, listen to his podcasts, and come out to his live shows.

His stories are gentle and usually funny, but his childhood was just the opposite. And that childhood set him on a meandering path that led to the success — and contentment — that he has finally found.

Dietrich has a new book called “You Are My Sunshine,” about an epic bike trip he and his wife, Jamie, went on. It was a difficult but rewarding journey. You could say the same about Dietrich’s whole life.

Other music in this episode

  • Shake That Little Foot, "Western Country"
  • Lobo Loco, "Country Boy"
SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
