SouthBound

SouthBound replay: Shea Serrano talks hip-hop and traces his unorthodox path to being a writer

Published November 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
This episode is a replay of our show from a year ago with author Shea Serrano.

Shea was already blowing up when we had this conversation—his book “Hip-Hop (and Other Things)” was about to become his fourth New York Times bestseller. And he now has two TV shows in the works: “Primo,” a series based on his life growing up among a group of uncles, and “Neon,” a series set in the world of reggaeton music.

Shea also writes stories that he drops online from time to time. The latest is called THE ABDUCTION, which has the tagline: “They wanted him on their spaceship. Until they got him on their spaceship.”

In this episode we talk about his upbringing, his unorthodox path to becoming a writer, and his army of do-gooders on Twitter. This was so much fun.

Music in this episode

  • MC Hammer, "Addams Groove"
  • Geto Boys, "Mind Playing Tricks On Me"
  • JBlanked, "Trippy"
  • UGK feat. OutKast, "Int'l Players Anthem (I Choose You)"
  • Ketsa, "Hip-Hop Instrumental 1"
  • Public Enemy, "Don't Believe the Hype"
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
