SouthBound replay: Shea Serrano talks hip-hop and traces his unorthodox path to being a writer

This episode is a replay of our show from a year ago with author Shea Serrano.

Shea was already blowing up when we had this conversation—his book “Hip-Hop (and Other Things)” was about to become his fourth New York Times bestseller. And he now has two TV shows in the works: “Primo,” a series based on his life growing up among a group of uncles, and “Neon,” a series set in the world of reggaeton music.

Shea also writes stories that he drops online from time to time. The latest is called THE ABDUCTION, which has the tagline: “They wanted him on their spaceship. Until they got him on their spaceship.”

In this episode we talk about his upbringing, his unorthodox path to becoming a writer, and his army of do-gooders on Twitter. This was so much fun.

