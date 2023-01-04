© 2023 WFAE
SouthBound

SouthBound Replay: Fortune Feimster finds her path by way of comedy (and a Lifetime movie)

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published January 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
This episode of SouthBound is a replay of our 2020 conversation with comedian Fortune Feimster.

JEN ROSENSTEIN
Fortune tours all over the country, is a regular stand-up on late-night TV, and recently came out with her second Netflix special, “Good Fortune.”

She also has one of the best and funniest coming-out stories I’ve ever heard.

I picked this episode to re-air this week because it’s one of my favorites … but there’s another reason, too. Call it numerology.

We’re posting this on Jan. 4, 2023, which happens to be my 59th birthday. The original airing of this talk with Fortune was the 59th episode of SouthBound. So here’s to the number 59. It feels pretty lucky to me right now.

SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
