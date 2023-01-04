SouthBound Replay: Fortune Feimster finds her path by way of comedy (and a Lifetime movie)

This episode of SouthBound is a replay of our 2020 conversation with comedian Fortune Feimster.

JEN ROSENSTEIN /

Fortune tours all over the country, is a regular stand-up on late-night TV, and recently came out with her second Netflix special, “Good Fortune.”

She also has one of the best and funniest coming-out stories I’ve ever heard.

I picked this episode to re-air this week because it’s one of my favorites … but there’s another reason, too. Call it numerology.

We’re posting this on Jan. 4, 2023, which happens to be my 59th birthday. The original airing of this talk with Fortune was the 59th episode of SouthBound. So here’s to the number 59. It feels pretty lucky to me right now.

