A holiday gift from us to you: the Best of SouthBound 2023

Welcome to our final episode of the year — SouthBound’s best of 2023.

I feel lucky and blessed that so many people opened their minds and hearts to us on the podcast this year.

In this episode we’re running excerpts from our shows with home-renovation stars Ben and Erin Napier; Texas troubadour Robert Earl Keen; sports commentator Bomani Jones; and many more.

The South is home to many voices, and we hope this episode serves as a sampler of sorts. If you hear something you like, all 150-plus episodes of SouthBound are archived at wfae.org/podcast/southbound.

We hope you enjoy.



