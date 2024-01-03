© 2024 WFAE
SouthBound

Rebecca Renner takes us to 'Gator Country' with a tale of swampers and poachers

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published January 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST
It sounds more like a movie than real life.

A Florida wildlife agent goes undercover to immerse himself in the swampy world of alligator poachers — people who illegally kill gators and steal their eggs to sell to the highest bidder.

But the whole thing is true, and the story is told in a new book called “Gator Country” by author Rebecca Renner. Renner first heard the story from one of her high-school students and ended up traveling deep into the Florida swamps — a landscape she was already familiar with.

Along the way, she learned about not just gators, and gator poachers, but the natural beauty of the parts of Florida that are still relatively unspoiled.

Dive in, but wear good boots.

 

SouthBound
