SouthBound

Kindred Motes helps companies doing well make sure they're doing good

By Tommy Tomlinson
Published February 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST
Kindred Motes runs a communications strategy company in New York City. But he tries to run it in the spirit of the mom-and-pop stores he saw growing up in small-town Alabama.

Motes’ firm, KMSG, helps nonprofits and small businesses become more socially responsible. And he helps funnel some of their donations and attention to places back in the South that can use the help. 

The PoliticsNY website recently named Motes a 2024 Power Player in corporate social responsibility.

He talked to me about what that means, how he got into that field and why he wishes he had never tried to get rid of his Southern accent.

SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
Tommy Tomlinson has hosted the podcast SouthBound for WFAE since 2017. He also does a commentary, On My Mind, which airs every Monday.
See stories by Tommy Tomlinson