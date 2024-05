Today’s episode is a rebroadcast of our 2022 interview with Stephanie Stuckey.

Stephanie Stuckey

Stephanie has resurrected Stuckey’s, the iconic Southern brand that her grandfather started nearly 90 years ago.

We’re running this interview back because Stephanie has a new book out — it’s called “Unstuck: Rebirth of an American Icon.”

She’s still endlessly on the road, touring the country and promoting the family business.