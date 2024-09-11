Alice Driver digs deep into the brutal work lives of immigrants at chicken plants

When it comes to journalism, Alice Driver is not afraid to try the hard stuff.

Luis_Garvan Photo by Luis Garvan

Her recent piece on lobster divers in Honduras was a finalist for a James Beard award.

And she spent years talking to immigrant workers at Tyson chicken plants in her home state of Arkansas, documenting injuries and deaths from a chemical spill in 2011 and COVID in 2020, as well as the brutal wear and tear of the normal days on the processing line.

Alice turned those interviews into a series of articles, and now a book called “Life and Death of the American Worker.”

The book takes you inside the hard blue-collar work that we now count on immigrants to do so the rest of us don’t have to.

And it shows those immigrants trying to organize and fight back against one of the most powerful companies in America.

Not only that, Alice and I talk about a completely different project she has coming up: a collection of letters between her mother and Maurice Sendak, the famous author of “Where the Wild Things Are.”

And the story of how THAT happened is a wild thing in itself.