David Hale untangles college football's changes -- and revels in its weirdness

I have two companions on Sunday mornings this time of year: a cup of coffee and David Hale.

Courtesy David Hale.

David spends his Saturdays soaking in the glory and madness of college football, and weaves the best of it into a Sunday morning recap for ESPN's website that is required reading for the college football fan.

David’s a staff writer for ESPN and the co-host of the show “Inside ACCess” on the ACC Network. He’s also a Delaware guy who moved south, married a woman from Alabama, and now covers the South’s most important sport from his home in Charlotte.

If you love college football, you’ll love this talk with David.

But even if you don’t love college football, I think you’ll learn a lot about the forces underlying this crazy sport — and how the 2024 season is maybe the most transformative in college football history.



