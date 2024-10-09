Patrick Davis celebrates songwriting and South Carolina in his new show

Patrick Davis was a young singer-songwriter in South Carolina when he became a favorite of the members of Hootie and the Blowfish.

Ken Gray Images Patrick Davis.

That boost helped him launch a thriving career as a songwriter in Nashville, where he has written tracks with and for artists from Jimmy Buffett to Jewel to Morgan Wallen.

Now he’s the host of the TV series “Southern Songwriters with Patrick Davis,” produced by South Carolina ETV and airing on public TV stations nationwide.

In each episode, he brings in some of his songwriter friends to play and sing. And, along the way, he visits a South Carolina town to learn about its history.

Patrick and I talked about the life of a Nashville songwriter and why South Carolina still draws him home. But we start by reminiscing about the life of a recently departed songwriting legend.

