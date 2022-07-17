© 2022 WFAE
WFAE Live

Mental Health Conversations: Accessing Affordable Mental Health Care

Published July 17, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
A Conversation Series on Mental Health
Matthew Scott
WFAE

In this episode, we explore how to find affordable options for mental health care with or without insurance.

WFAE hosted a five-part series on mental health. We talked to experts on the stigmas around mental health, accessing care, finding the right therapist, alternative forms of therapy, and the role of religion and spirituality in mental health care.

WFAE Live
Dante Miller
Dante Miller is a community engagement producer for WFAE and a Report for America (RFA) Corps members. Dante first joined WFAE in 2020 through RFA to work as part of a unique partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and Digital Public Library of America. Her work in that project allowed her to use radio, online stories, Wikipedia entries and events to meet the community's news and information needs.
Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
A Conversation Series on Mental Health:




Mental Health
Health
Mental Health Resources
These are some of the resources discussed during our conversation series about mental health.