© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
2020Election_Black_Square.png
Election
Follow the latest news and information about voting and the 2020 election, including essential information about how to vote during a pandemic and more.

Cooper, Forest To Compete At Lone NC Gubernatorial Debate

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published October 14, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT
forest-cooper__2_.jpg

RALEIGH — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will participate in the lone gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election cycle at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

The debate comes as the state has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations after transitioning to a Phase 3 reopening.

Forest, who has long criticized Cooper for slowly reopening schools and businesses, wants the state to ease more restrictions. In August, he announced he wouldn't continue pursuing an unsuccessful lawsuit he filed challenging Cooper’s authority to close certain businesses.

Cooper has frequently chastised Forest for refusing to wear a mask at the large political rallies he's hosted.

Forest has advocated for two additional debates. Cooper agreed to a single debate for Wednesday organized by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters.

The governor's race is likely to set the pace for Democrats in the South, as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden could benefit from a Cooper victory.

Tags

PoliticsRoy CooperDan ForestNC politics2020 N.C. Election
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press