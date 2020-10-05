-
An unidentified person who attended a campaign rally for Republican candidate for governor Dan Forest tested positive for COVID-19, North Carolina health officials confirmed Wednesday.
-
Gov. Roy Cooper and his Republican opponent, Dan Forest, have different ideas about how education money should be apportioned, especially when it comes to vouchers. Is Cooper's claim that Forest wants even wealthy families to be able to use school vouchers correct? WFAL's Paul Specht joins WFAE's "Morning Edition" co-host Lisa Worf to discuss.
-
In North Carolina's only gubernatorial debate, Gov. Roy Cooper threw around a lot of numbers comparing North Carolina to Georgia, and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest said 85% of people who wore face masks contracted the coronavirus. Were they right?
-
While the presidential race is drawing long lines of early voters and record numbers of mail-in votes, there’s a lot on the line for North Carolina government.
-
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest participated in the lone gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election cycle.
-
Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest face off in their first and only gubernatorial debate at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
-
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will participate in the lone gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election cycle at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.
-
North Carolina Republican leaders are calling on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to give parents the option of choosing full-time, in-person classes in public…
-
RALEIGH — North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest ended a testy legal battle with campaign rival and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday after a…
-
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper won another legal victory defending his COVID-19 executive orders on Tuesday, this time when a judge rejected Lt. Gov. Dan…