Politics Monday: There's More Than The White House At Stake In The Election

While the presidential race is drawing long lines of early voters and record numbers of mail-in votes, there’s a lot on the line for North Carolina government.

Democrat Roy Cooper is hoping for four more years as governor after steering the state through COVID-19, while Republican Dan Forest is promising a very different course of action for the pandemic.

The biggest battleground in state politics might be in General Assembly, a decade after the Tea Party wave put Republicans in control. The GOP lost its supermajority two years ago, and Democrats are hoping to take control of at least one of the two chambers.

In Mecklenburg County, after two years of exile from the county commission, Republicans are hoping to reestablish a presence on the board.

GUESTS

Travis Fain, WRAL state government reporter (@TravisFain)

Jeff Tiberii, WUNC state capitol bureau chief (@j_tibs)

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan, The News & Observer state government and politics reporter (@dawnbvaughan)

Alison Kuznitz, The Charlotte Observer city and county government reporter (@AlisonKuznitz)

