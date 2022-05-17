© 2022 WFAE
Politics
2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections are the first of the Biden era. They're also the first since the 2020 census, which means there are new congressional districts. There are U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, along with many state and local races.

See NC primary results for U.S. Senate and House races

WFAE | By WFAE
Published May 17, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT

See how the candidates fare in North Carolina's congressional races during the May 17 primary. Polls close at 7:30 p.m., and results should start coming in shortly after that. Here, you'll be able to look at the Democratic and Republican primary results for U.S. Senate and U.S. House. We've pulled out two House districts for a closer look — the brand new 14th District in Charlotte and the 11th District in the mountains, where Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing multiple challengers from his own party.

U.S. Senate

14th District

11th District

All congressional districts

Politics May 17 North Carolina Primary
