See NC primary results for U.S. Senate and House races

See how the candidates fare in North Carolina's congressional races during the May 17 primary. Polls close at 7:30 p.m., and results should start coming in shortly after that. Here, you'll be able to look at the Democratic and Republican primary results for U.S. Senate and U.S. House. We've pulled out two House districts for a closer look — the brand new 14th District in Charlotte and the 11th District in the mountains, where Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing multiple challengers from his own party.



U.S. Senate

14th District

11th District

All congressional districts