NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte elected officials react to possible ICE/CBP operation

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 12, 2025 at 11:23 AM EST

Local elected officials in Charlotte are reacting to reports that U.S. Border Patrol agents are gearing up for a major operation in the city. The New York Times cites anonymous officials who say the plan to deploy to Charlotte and New Orleans, but exact plans are still being worked out. In a joint statement, Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera, member-elect JD Mazuera-Arias and a half-dozen other local Democratic officials said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police don’t have authority to enforce immigration law and don’t participate in ICE or CBP operations. They also said they recognize the fear reports of a federal crackdown bring. In a statement to WFAE, a Department of Homeland Security official said they don’t discuss potential operations.
Politics
