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Charlotte City Council approves 150-day data center moratorium

WFAE | By David Anderson Montes Lara
Published June 8, 2026 at 10:19 PM EDT
April Alexander spoke out against the American Towers proposed data center alongside her other East Charlotte neighbors.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
April Alexander spoke out against the American Towers proposed data center alongside her other East Charlotte neighbors.

Charlotte City Council on Monday night unanimously approved a 150-day moratorium on new data centers.

Council member Victoria Watlington said the pause will give the city time to gather more information before making long-term decisions about growth.

“When we can agree on the facts, then we can talk about good policy,” Watlington said. “I think that’s exactly what this 150-day moratorium will do — give us an opportunity to come to the table together to review and understand and align on the facts, and then decide what’s best for our community, because ultimately we determine how it grows.”

Community members have raised concerns about the potential for rising electricity bills, higher water use, noise and other data center side effects on neighborhoods.

The moratorium runs through Nov. 5. During that time, city staff will draft new regulations. Afterward, the City Council could adopt new rules governing future data center development.
Tags
Politics data centersCharlotte City Council
David Anderson Montes Lara
David Anderson is a summer climate reporting intern at WFAE and a student at Davidson College studying Philosophy, Politics, Economics and Communications. He served as Managing Editor and Web editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by David Anderson Montes Lara