Early voting begins in SC Republican runoff for governor as candidates debate

The remaining candidates for the Republican nomination for governor of South Carolina met Tuesday evening for their final debate before next week’s runoff.

Attorney General Alan Wilson and Lt. Gov. Pam Evette faced off at Coastal Carolina University in front of a lively audience, trading criticisms about each other’s campaign advertising.

Evette accused Wilson and his allies of misleading attacks.

“Mud slinging comes when the attorney general and his PACs and people put me on a television screen with drag queens,” Evette said. “I have never met a drag queen. I’ve never met AOC, and for the record, I’ve never taken a lie detector test. That’s mudslinging.”

Wilson countered by accusing Evette of running dishonest ads.

“You don’t want someone who’s going to cut backroom deals to try to get the next job,” Wilson said. “You want someone who will fight for your family. You don’t want someone who will run ridiculous lies and commercials to try to manipulate you. You want someone who will tell you the truth, and I will be that person.”

Despite their clashes, both candidates said they support eliminating the state’s income tax, exploring a medical marijuana program and expanding school choice.

Early voting begins Wednesday ahead of next week’s runoff. Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, but will be closed Friday for the Juneteenth holiday.