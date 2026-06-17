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NEWS BRIEFS

Early voting begins in SC Republican runoff for governor as candidates debate

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published June 17, 2026 at 10:54 AM EDT

The remaining candidates for the Republican nomination for governor of South Carolina met Tuesday evening for their final debate before next week’s runoff.

Attorney General Alan Wilson and Lt. Gov. Pam Evette faced off at Coastal Carolina University in front of a lively audience, trading criticisms about each other’s campaign advertising.

Evette accused Wilson and his allies of misleading attacks.

“Mud slinging comes when the attorney general and his PACs and people put me on a television screen with drag queens,” Evette said. “I have never met a drag queen. I’ve never met AOC, and for the record, I’ve never taken a lie detector test. That’s mudslinging.”

Wilson countered by accusing Evette of running dishonest ads.

“You don’t want someone who’s going to cut backroom deals to try to get the next job,” Wilson said. “You want someone who will fight for your family. You don’t want someone who will run ridiculous lies and commercials to try to manipulate you. You want someone who will tell you the truth, and I will be that person.”

Despite their clashes, both candidates said they support eliminating the state’s income tax, exploring a medical marijuana program and expanding school choice.

Early voting begins Wednesday ahead of next week’s runoff. Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, but will be closed Friday for the Juneteenth holiday.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain