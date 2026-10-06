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NEWS BRIEFS

Opponents seek state intervention at Silfab Solar plant

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 6, 2026 at 10:37 AM EDT

Opponents of Silfab Solar’s plant in Fort Mill are asking South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to intervene before the company resumes manufacturing operations involving industrial chemicals.

The Rock Hill Herald reports that the solar panel manufacturer could restart part of its operation as early as Oct. 18, months after two chemical leaks at the facility in March.

The Fort Mill School District is urging the state to block chemical deliveries to the plant and require additional safety reviews before operations resume.

The Silfab Solar facility is located next to two schools, a central concern for opponents seeking additional oversight of the plant's chemical handling and safety procedures.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
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