Iran conflict dominates South Carolina U.S. Senate debate

Candidates for U.S. Senate in South Carolina met in Columbia on Sunday night for their only debate ahead of the election, with the conflict with Iran emerging as a major topic.

Democratic candidate Dr. Annie Andrews said the fighting is having a major impact at home, including on fuel prices and farmers.

“The war is the exact reason we now have record high gas and diesel prices. Farmers are getting crushed and everything costs more,” Andrews said. “My opponent is the only one on this stage who had the opportunity to vote to end the war, but three times in a row she voted to continue it. And several days after one of those votes, she had the audacity to walk out onto this stage and admit that national security isn't really her thing.”

Republican Graham defended her votes, blaming Democrats for allowing Iran to “almost” get a nuclear weapon. She said the votes empower President Trump to bring the conflict to an end.

“It gives him tools to end the war through economic sanctions,” Graham said. “And why in the world would we stop now when they're still dangerous and we are close to ending the war? Again, I think the president wants to end the war. I know he does. We all want the war to end, but I support a strong military. I believe in peace through strength.”

Libertarian candidate Dr. Kasie Whitener also opposed the conflict in Iran.