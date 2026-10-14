In-person early voting begins in North Carolina on Thursday, with 370 early voting sites open statewide for general election voters.

Eligible voters can cast a ballot at any early voting location within the county where they’re registered. To find a nearby site you can use the state board of elections Voting Site Search Tool.

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Voters will be asked to show an acceptable photo ID. Most people use a driver's license, the state says, though most other forms of government-issued ID are acceptable as well. Find a full list of valid IDs and other voter ID-related questions answered here.

Those who missed the Oct. 9 registration deadline can still register and cast a ballot using same-day registration during early voting, by providing proof of residence.

"These registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live by showing a driver’s license or other government document, paycheck, utility bill, or bank statement with their current name and address," the state board says in an online FAQ.

Voters can also update their name or address within the same county when they check in. You can find your registration information and check that it's correct here.

Early voting remains a popular option in North Carolina. The state says 74% of voters cast ballots early during the 2024 general election.

Early voting runs through 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. You can find a polling place online here. To learn more about local races, use WFAE's 2026 Voter and Election Guide.