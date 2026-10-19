Charlotte launches new west Charlotte microtransit zone

Charlotte transit leaders celebrated Friday the launch of a new microtransit zone in west Charlotte.

The on-demand service operates daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. along West Boulevard, with destinations including Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, the South Charlotte VA Clinic and the Blue Line’s Woodlawn Station.

Rides cost $2.20 per passenger.

CATS Interim CEO Brent Cagle said the new zone gives residents more transportation options and connections.

“This gives them even better options and gives them connectivity to jobs, to grocery stores and fresh foods, but it also really opens up opportunities for them to use the rest of the transit system, the Blue Line, the Route 5,” Cagle said. “And so we're really excited about this zone.”

The expansion is part of the first wave of improvements funded through last year’s Mecklenburg County transit referendum and the CATS 2055 Transit System Plan.