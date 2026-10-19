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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte launches new west Charlotte microtransit zone

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 19, 2026 at 7:10 AM EDT

Charlotte transit leaders celebrated Friday the launch of a new microtransit zone in west Charlotte.

The on-demand service operates daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. along West Boulevard, with destinations including Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, the South Charlotte VA Clinic and the Blue Line’s Woodlawn Station.

Rides cost $2.20 per passenger.

CATS Interim CEO Brent Cagle said the new zone gives residents more transportation options and connections.

“This gives them even better options and gives them connectivity to jobs, to grocery stores and fresh foods, but it also really opens up opportunities for them to use the rest of the transit system, the Blue Line, the Route 5,” Cagle said. “And so we're really excited about this zone.”

The expansion is part of the first wave of improvements funded through last year’s Mecklenburg County transit referendum and the CATS 2055 Transit System Plan.
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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.