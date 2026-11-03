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City of Charlotte bonds leading with large margins in early results

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 3, 2026 at 9:04 PM EST
View of unkept sidewalk along multilane road with city skyline in distance
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
An overgrown sidewalk along Wilkinson Boulevard. Residents say they want better sidewalks and bike lanes and added speed bumps and traffic signals.

Charlotte voters appeared on their way to approve three bond issues Tuesday, setting the city up to invest hundreds of millions in affordable housing and transportation improvements. All had strong leads in early voting and in early Election Day results.

The bonds include:

  • $125 million for the city's Housing Trust Fund to subsidize affordable housing. The city's largest-ever housing bond, it was up 64% to 36% at 9 p.m.
  • $280 million for improvements to city streets, including an extension of Bryant Farms Road and rebuild of the Ashley Road-Freedom Drive-Tuckaseegee Road intersection. As of 9 p.m., the bond measure was up 65% to 35%.
  • $20 million for neighborhood transportation projects like sidewalks and bike lanes. The bond measure was up 68% to 32%.
Tags
Politics 2026 ElectionMidterm Elections
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports