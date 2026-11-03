© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New members headed to Mecklenburg County commission; DA and sheriff win unopposed

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:43 PM EST
Monifa Drayton
linkedin.com/in/monifadrayton/
Monifa Drayton

Mecklenburg County will once again have an all-Democratic county commission, with nearly all races in Tuesday's election unopposed and three new members coming to the board.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden and District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, also Democrats, were reelected without opposition.

On the Mecklenburg County commission:

  • Leigh Altman, Arthur Griffin and Yvette Townsend-Ingram won the three at-large seats. All were unopposed.
  • District 1: Morris McAdoo won unopposed.
  • District 2: Monifa Drayton, a Democrat, beat Republican Angela White Edwards with almost 84% of the vote
  • District 3: George Dunlap won unopposed.
  • District 4: Mark Jerrell won unopposed.
  • District 5: Charles Deloach won unopposed.
  • District 6: Susan Rodriguez-McDowell won unopposed.

Drayton, McAdoo and Deloach are all newcomers to the board.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Politics 2026 Election
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports