New members headed to Mecklenburg County commission; DA and sheriff win unopposed

Mecklenburg County will once again have an all-Democratic county commission, with nearly all races in Tuesday's election unopposed and three new members coming to the board.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden and District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, also Democrats, were reelected without opposition.

On the Mecklenburg County commission:



Leigh Altman, Arthur Griffin and Yvette Townsend-Ingram won the three at-large seats. All were unopposed.

District 1: Morris McAdoo won unopposed.

District 2: Monifa Drayton, a Democrat, beat Republican Angela White Edwards with almost 84% of the vote

District 3: George Dunlap won unopposed.

District 4: Mark Jerrell won unopposed.

District 5: Charles Deloach won unopposed.

District 6: Susan Rodriguez-McDowell won unopposed.

Drayton, McAdoo and Deloach are all newcomers to the board.