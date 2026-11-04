Charlotte voters approve $425 million bond package, but measures fail in nearby counties

Charlotte voters approved all three general obligation bond referendums Tuesday, totaling $425 million.

The bonds will fund affordable housing, transportation and neighborhood projects. The city has planned for the borrowing in its long-term budget process and said the bonds will not require a tax increase.

In Cabarrus County, a $340 million bond package for new school construction and repairs at Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools was defeated.

Voters also rejected a separate $60 million bond proposal for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

In Union County, voters defeated a $200 million bond issue for a new detention center, with about 64% voting against the measure.