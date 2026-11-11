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NEWS BRIEFS

Mark Robinson, wife file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 11, 2026 at 8:36 AM EST

Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and his wife have filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection, a process that allows debtors to reorganize their finances while retaining some assets.

WRAL reported that the couple listed less than $800 in bank accounts and nearly $800,000 in debts.

According to a federal bankruptcy filing, the Robinsons' assets include their home in Colfax, two vehicles and other personal property.

Robinson, a Republican, served as North Carolina's lieutenant governor for four years before losing the 2024 governor's race to Democrat Josh Stein.

Robinson's gubernatorial campaign was marked by allegations involving racist and sexual online posts that came to light during the race.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports