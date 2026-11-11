Panthers stand pat at trade deadline as injured starters near return

The Carolina Panthers made only internal moves at the NFL trade deadline, most notably releasing wide receiver David Moore.

The Panthers are tied atop the NFC South and could soon get several key players back from injury.

"It's getting very exciting with some of the guys that are close, and those are the conversations we're having as we have these days to evaluate them to make sure," Panthers coach Dave Canales said. "We're talking about Jaycee [Horn], we're talking about Mike [Jackson], we're talking about Jonathon Brooks, all just going through their processes to see when they're ready to come back. Xavier [Legette] is another one, and so I'm excited for where they are."

Canales said Horn, Jackson, Brooks and Legette are all progressing through their recovery processes as the team evaluates when each player will be ready to return.

The Panthers visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The winner will take sole possession of first place in the NFC South.