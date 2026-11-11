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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers stand pat at trade deadline as injured starters near return

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 11, 2026 at 8:33 AM EST

The Carolina Panthers made only internal moves at the NFL trade deadline, most notably releasing wide receiver David Moore.

The Panthers are tied atop the NFC South and could soon get several key players back from injury.

"It's getting very exciting with some of the guys that are close, and those are the conversations we're having as we have these days to evaluate them to make sure," Panthers coach Dave Canales said. "We're talking about Jaycee [Horn], we're talking about Mike [Jackson], we're talking about Jonathon Brooks, all just going through their processes to see when they're ready to come back. Xavier [Legette] is another one, and so I'm excited for where they are."

Canales said Horn, Jackson, Brooks and Legette are all progressing through their recovery processes as the team evaluates when each player will be ready to return.

The Panthers visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The winner will take sole possession of first place in the NFC South.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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