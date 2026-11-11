CMS board approves $180 million in school construction contracts, continues contracting review

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved more than $180 million in construction contracts for new schools Wednesday, but debate over the vote underscored ongoing concerns about the district’s contracting practices.

The contracts covered construction phase services at Beverly Woods Elementary School, Huntersville Elementary School and Berryhill School, three new projects funded by the district's historic 2023 bond.

But the board has said it's reviewing its contracting and conflict of interest policies. Former Superintendent Crystal Hill was investigated, in part, for alleged conflicts of interest in contracting, as news reports outlined concern about contracts with former employers. A board report on the investigation found no improper conduct by Hill, but recommended improvements to the board's policies.

Board member Stephanie Sneed initially wanted to delay the vote. Sneed, who was at the center of separate contracting allegations that Hill raised, said the board should wait for the review to be completed to help prevent conflicts of interest or other issues from arising.

District officials warned that delaying approval would also delay construction on the projects.

Still, Sneed said moving forward with the contracts could suggest the district is not being consistent in its scrutiny of contracts. Board member Liz Monterrey Duvall agreed.

“It’s weird for us to be like, ‘We’re going to be hypervigilant on these $200,000 contracts, but $200 million? Oh, well, let’s go,’” Monterrey Duvall said.

Board member Shamaiye Haynes agreed. But she also called for the release of a compliance report that the board commissioned earlier this year. The law firm Poyner Spruill carried out that assessment.

"In my mind, had we actually got the results from that report, it could be very telling, it could expound on some of the very problems and issues that we're speaking of now," she said.

The assessment itself was paused over a potential conflict of interest related to its ties to a controversial consultant, Raki McGregor.

Other board members argued the board can address policy concerns while continuing to move important construction projects forward.

Board Chair Dee Rankin said he trusted that staff had followed existing policy to ensure there were no conflicts of interest.

"Students and families need these done on time so we can continue on our pathway," Rankin said. "That does not mean that we don't need to have a conflict of interest policy revisited, or understand that it doesn't need to be revised."

The board ultimately voted unanimously to approve the construction contracts, with the caveat that the agreements could be reviewed if board policy changes.

Broader governance concerns

The board also agreed to create a new ad hoc committee to address broader concerns about its governance.

Board member Shamaiye Haynes proposed the committee. According to its charter, the group will recommend improvements to the board's governance and efficacy. It will consist of three or four board members.

The board has been seeped in controversy and division for months. Days before the board fired Hill in a contentious 5-4 vote, she accused Sneed of routing contracts to a controversial consultant without board knowledge. The district faces several investigations into alleged financial irregularities. A separate committee has started work to find a new superintendent.

Haynes said she believed the committee was a way to show the community the board was willing to work together to improve.

"Every one of us was elected to lead," Haynes said. "I want us to act like we understand what is being asked of us, especially right now. We've sounded the alarm, now are we prepared to change?"

Among other things, Haynes said the goal is to make sure the board is using its time efficiently, making timely decisions and working well together.

After some initial questions about the new committee, the board approved the charter unanimously — a show of unity that sparked scattered applause in the sparse chamber.