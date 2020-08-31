Related Program: 
Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins

Charlotte Talks Politics: Conventions Thrust Religion Into 2020 Campaign

Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

The conventions have wrapped, and religion – something we’re told should never mix with politics – was touted by both parties, albeit in different ways.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has leaned into his faith during the campaign and in his acceptance speech during a convention that highlighted a diversity of faiths.

The Republican convention portrayed religion as being “under attack," and President Trump has groundlessly said Biden is “against God.”

Trump has been trying to shore up support among evangelical voters, which has been slipping during the pandemic and since his Bible photo-op. Biden believes he has a crack at evangelicals and Catholic voters.

On Politics Monday, how religion has shaped the campaign so far and the campaign to come.

GUESTS

Jack Jenkins, Religion News Service, national reporter; author of “American Prophets: The Religious Roots of Progressive Politics and the Ongoing Fight for the Soul of the Country” (@jackmjenkins)

Gerardo Marti, Davidson College, professor of sociology; author of “American Blindspot: Race, Class, Religion and the Trump Presidency” (@praxishabitus)

Lerone A. Martin, John C. Danforth Center of Religion and Politics at Washington University in St. Louis, associate professor of religion and politics 

