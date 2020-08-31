Charlotte Talks Politics: Conventions Thrust Religion Into 2020 Campaign

Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

The conventions have wrapped, and religion – something we’re told should never mix with politics – was touted by both parties, albeit in different ways.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has leaned into his faith during the campaign and in his acceptance speech during a convention that highlighted a diversity of faiths.

My roundup from this week's very faith-y Democratic National Convention: Joe Biden’s acceptance speech caps off an unusually faith-filled Democratic National Convention https://t.co/1lNKpOJ0Vr — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) August 21, 2020

The Republican convention portrayed religion as being “under attack," and President Trump has groundlessly said Biden is “against God.”

Religious conservatives were asked to take a gamble on Trump four years ago. This time, they don’t need to be convinced of his devotion to their cause. They need to be made excited about supporting him in November.https://t.co/L0wDLCnR9D — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) August 25, 2020

Trump has been trying to shore up support among evangelical voters, which has been slipping during the pandemic and since his Bible photo-op. Biden believes he has a crack at evangelicals and Catholic voters.

On Politics Monday, how religion has shaped the campaign so far and the campaign to come.

GUESTS

Jack Jenkins, Religion News Service, national reporter; author of “American Prophets: The Religious Roots of Progressive Politics and the Ongoing Fight for the Soul of the Country” (@jackmjenkins)

Gerardo Marti, Davidson College, professor of sociology; author of “American Blindspot: Race, Class, Religion and the Trump Presidency” (@praxishabitus)

Lerone A. Martin, John C. Danforth Center of Religion and Politics at Washington University in St. Louis, associate professor of religion and politics