Charlotte Talks Politics: Outbreak Jolts Government, Final Month Of Election

Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

How will the president's COVID-19 diagnosis and the widening outbreak in Washington affect the government and the final month of the 2020 election?

The Trump presidency has been one crisis after another, but it now it might face its biggest yet.

The White House is scrambling to portray a government that is still functioning, while Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis no doubt complicates the final weeks of the campaign.

Invincibility punctured by infection: How the coronavirus spread in Trump’s White House https://t.co/r9W29GKlCx — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 3, 2020

In North Carolina, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis tested positive for the virus, while his Democratic opponent, Cal Cunningham, admitted to sexting with a woman who is not his wife.

The North Carolina Senate race — which may determine which party controls the chamber — got really, really interesting today. https://t.co/aDVJpVriJb and https://t.co/i0lIRvYzeJ #ncpol — Brian Murphy (@MurphinDC) October 3, 2020

GUESTS

Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News, chief Washington correspondent (@jrovner)

Chris Cooper, Western Carolina University, head of the Department of Political Science and Public Affairs (@chriscooperwcu)

Scott Huffmon, Winthrop University, professor of political science, Winthrop Poll director (@HuffmonPolitics)

Susan Roberts, Davidson College, professor of political science (@profsuroberts)

Whitney Ross Manzo, Meredith College, associate professor of political science, assistant director of the Meredith Poll (@whitneymnz)