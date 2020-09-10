Police: 2 Killed, Including Child, In Charlotte Overnight

Police say two people were shot and killed overnight in Charlotte, including a 5-year-old girl.

Someone called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at an apartment complex in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers found 5-year-old Amani Barringer shot inside an apartment. She was rushed to a hospital but died about an hour later.

On Thursday morning, police announced they had charged a 14-year-old boy with involuntary manslaughter in Barringer's death. He was at the scene when police arrived Wednesday night. CMPD did not release any additional information about how the shooting may have happened.

In the second case, someone called 911 about 4 a.m. Thursday about gunshots in the 2400 block of Denson Place, which is in northeast Charlotte in between The Plaza and Shamrock Drive. Police say they found a woman shot to death inside of a car and found someone they described as a suspect in a fight with someone nearby. The suspect, they said, used to be in a relationship with the woman who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for injuries suffered during the fight.

Neither the woman nor the suspect were identified by police as of late Thursday morning. It wasn't immediately clear if he faces charges.

CMPD has recorded 84 homicides this year. There were 107 reported in all of 2019.