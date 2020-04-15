Program Alert: Special Statewide Broadcast 'Coronavirus In North Carolina'

Wednesday, April 15 from 9-10 a.m. on WFAE.

Join Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins for a special broadcast "Coronavirus In North Carolina: The Statewide Impact Of COVID-19."

The coronavirus has had an unprecedented impact on our lives. All levels of government are trying to get a handle on the outbreak. Charlotte Talks is hosting a special statewide broadcast examining the impact of COVID-19. We’ll speak with Gov. Cooper, as well as health and education officials, about how the mitigation efforts are going. We’ll also check in with various parts of the state to see how other towns are faring amid this crisis.

Guests

Gov. Roy Cooper, North Carolina Governor

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS)

Rep. Craig Horn, Chair of the House education committee and education approproations committee

Special pieces from public radio partner stations across the state