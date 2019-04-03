SouthBound: Chow Club Atlanta’s Yohana Solomon On Bringing The World To A Southern Table

Yohana Solomon had to learn a different way of living when she emigrated to America 20 years ago. She took political asylum here as her home country of Ethiopia was in the middle of a war. Eventually, she landed in Atlanta. And now she brings the whole world to a Southern supper table.

Two years ago, Yohana and her friend Amanda Plumb started Chow Club Atlanta – a rotating dinner club featuring meals from around the world. Now, the Chow Club has hundreds of people who come to their events every month. It’s all part of Yohana’s belief that we are all more alike than different – and one of the best ways to show it is when we sit down to eat.

